Baltimore's Key Bridge rebuild estimated to cost more and be completed later than initial plan

The cost to rebuild Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is going to cost more than originally anticipated and is expected to be completed later than initially thought, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

MDTA said the updated estimated cost of the new Key Bridge is to be between $4.3 and $5.2 billion, with an anticipated open-to-traffic date in late 2030.

Officials had previously determined that the rebuild would cost around $2 billion and would be completed by the fall of 2028.

"As design has advanced and pre-construction work progresses, it has become clear that material costs for all aspects of the project have increased drastically since the preliminary estimates were prepared less than two weeks after the initial tragedy," Acting Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chair Samantha J. Biddle said in a statement. "The updated cost range and schedule are directly correlated to increased material costs and to a robust pier protection system designed to protect the new Key Bridge and reduce the likelihood of a future ship strike to the bridge's foundational piers."

In August 2024, the MDTA Board authorized a $73 million contract with Kiewit Infrastructure Company to complete the design and construction of the rebuilt Key Bridge.

Why has the estimated cost increased?

State transportation officials claim that national economic conditions have significantly changed, and material costs have increased, since the preliminary rebuild cost estimate was reported in 2024.

They say that pre-construction activities, updated datapoints and advanced design, which were not available immediately following the collapse of the Key Bridge, were used to re-evaluate an updated estimated cost and schedule for the construction project.

"Less than two weeks after the collapse, a preliminary estimate was needed to request federal emergency relief funding for immediate clean-up and recovery," said MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner. "Typically, a cost estimate would not be provided on a project of this size until much later in the design process."

Gartner said the Key Bridge Rebuild achieved 70% design in 14 months compared to other projects that have averaged seven years, while also progressing construction.

"Typical transportation projects of this magnitude take years of planning before even beginning design and pre-construction activities, something that Maryland and MDTA have compressed down to months," Gartner said.

New Key Bridge design

Earlier this month, during a tour of the Key Bridge reconstruction progress, the MDTA said a new design was expected to be finished by the end of the month.

However, transportation officials said the completion date and cost were still up in the air. MDTA Chief Engineer Jim Harkness said the design is nearly 70% complete.

Maryland released new design renderings in October. The bridge is expected to have a life span of 100 years, according to the MDTA.

The Key Bridge rebuild will feature two 12-foot lanes in each direction, totaling more than two miles.

The minimum clearance from the water to the bridge deck will be above the federal channel, 230 feet. The two bridge towers will be more than 600 feet tall.

"The new Francis Scott Key Bridge isn't just a local infrastructure project; it's vital to our nation's economy and will connect the Baltimore region to economies throughout the United States and the world," Biddle said. "Although rebuilding will take longer than initially forecasted and cost more, we remain committed to rebuilding as safely, quickly, and cost-effectively as possible."

Impacts of the deadly Key Bridge collapse

The Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River on March 26, 2024, after it was struck by the Dali, a 948-foot cargo ship that lost power after departing from the Port of Baltimore.

The collapse killed six construction workers and closed the Port of Baltimore for nearly three months. The closure prompted shipping delays and a host of concerns from businesses across the region.

The crash also opened the door for billions of dollars in lawsuits.

The Dali lost power several times before ultimately colliding with the bridge, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

In March 2025, the NTSB blamed the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) for failing to conduct a vulnerability assessment. The NTSB said the assessment would have helped identify structural risks on the bridge before the collision.

"The Key Bridge, like other bridges in America, was approved and permitted by the federal government, and in compliance with those permits," MDTA said in response to the report.

NTSB to share report at a public meeting

On Tuesday, November 18, the NTSB will release its exhaustive investigation into the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and the probable cause of the tragedy during a public meeting in Washington, D.C.

The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. at the NTSB Boardroom and Conference Center, at 429 L'Enfant Plaza, SW, in Washington, DC. It will be livestreamed on ntsb.gov.

"During the meeting, the NTSB's board will vote on the findings, probable cause, and safety recommendations as well as any changes to the draft final report," the NTSB wrote.