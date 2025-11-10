Baltimore's Key Bridge collapse investigation findings to be shared at public NTSB meeting

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct a public meeting on Tuesday, November 18, to discuss the investigation findings, determine the probable cause, and make safety recommendations from the 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. at the NTSB Boardroom and Conference Center, at 429 L'Enfant Plaza, SW, in Washington, DC. The meeting will be livestreamed, unless the government shutdown continues. If that's the case, the meeting will be recorded and posted on ntsb.gov.

A complete final report will be made public in several weeks, according to the NTSB.

Six construction workers killed in Key Bridge collapse

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on March 26, 2024, the cargo ship Dali collided with the bridge, causing it to collapse, killing six construction workers who fell into the Patapsco River.

The NTSB investigation revealed that the cargo lost electrical power and propulsion before striking the central truss spans of the Key Bridge.

The collapse caused the Port of Baltimore to close for nearly three months and blocked the main shipping channel. The closure prompted shipping delays and a host of concerns from businesses across the region.

Billions of dollars in lawsuits were filed as a result of the collision with the Key Bridge.

NTSB investigates Key Bridge collapse

NTSB has been investigating the bridge's collapse and has shared several reports and interviews since March 2024.

In a preliminary report published in May 2024, the agency detailed how the ship lost power four times in the 12 hours before the collision.

That preliminary report also shared a summary of the information that NTSB collected during the on-scene phase of its investigation and detailed the contents of some of the 4,680 containers found on board the ship. According to the report, 56 of the containers contained hazardous material.

At next week's public meeting, NTSB is expected to share findings that identify the cause of the Key Bridge collapse.

Bridge concerns detailed in NTSB report

In March 2025, nearly one year after the bridge collapse, NTSB shared another report that faulted the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) for failing to conduct a vulnerability assessment. NTSB said the assessment would have helped identify structural risks on the bridge before the collision.

If the state had conducted the assessments based on recent ship traffic, it would have been able to reduce the risk of collapse and loss of life, according to the NTSB report

The MDTA maintained that the bridge collapse was the sole fault of the Dali ship and was caused by the negligence of the ship's owners.

"The Key Bridge, like other bridges in America, was approved and permitted by the federal government and in compliance with those permits," MDTA said in response to the report.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore argued that there is not a bridge in the country that could have withstood a strike from the Dali, deflecting blame from the MDTA and saying the Dali's operators were at fault.

The report also directed the owners of 68 bridges across the U.S. to conduct vulnerability assessments to determine the risk they face from vessel collisions.

Key Bridge reconstruction process

The Key Bridge rebuild is expected to be completed by the fall of 2028. The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) says the timeline remains on schedule.

During a recent tour of the Key Bridge construction site, MDTA told reporters that everyone involved is working at "breakneck" speed — advancing multiple aspects of the rebuild, on top of finalizing the design — to ensure the fall 2028 goal is met.

MDTA Chief Engineer Jim Harkness said the design is nearly 70% complete, and it's expected to be done by the end of the month.

Crews have been working on the demolition phase by knocking down the remaining spans of the collapsed bridge.

The process started in July, with the removal of deck sections on the north and south portions of the bridge.

Some of the material taken from the bridge will be reutilized in the new bridge.

Crews worked to place large tubes, or piles, carefully into the Patapsco River. It's all a part of the test pile program to build the necessary support for a strong foundation.

The piles are driven deep into the river bottom. Once the piles are leveled, the aim is to run load tests on them in a few weeks. These tests will determine if the piles can handle 10 million pounds.

These load tests are done to make sure the piles can handle the weight of the new bridge, as well as ensure the foundation design works in the riverbed.