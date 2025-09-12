Man accused in Baltimore County double homicide deemed incompetent to stand trial

Man charged with two murders accused of also killing mother, ruled incompetent for trial

A man charged in the deaths of two people in Owings Mills has been found incompetent to stand trial and committed to a state psychiatric hospital, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Judith C. Ensor ruled Thursday that 31-year-old Kevin Ahn could not understand the court process or help in his defense.

Ensor ordered Ahn committed to a state-run psychiatric hospital for treatment.

She also determined he posed a danger, the Banner reported.

Ahn faces two counts of first-degree murder and related charges in the March killings of 69-year-old Yong Kim and 83-year-old Sun Lim.

Kim and Lim were discovered dead inside a home on the 100 block of Oliver Heights Road in Owings Mills on March 24 after Pennsylvania police found Ahn's mother dead in the back of her car, charging documents said.

Ahn's mother lived with Lim at the home. His sister later told police Ahn was seen outside her house with the vehicle, where he left a note that partly read: "Mom is in Car. I'm sorry, please give her a funeral. My brain is fried."

Ahn was extradited to Baltimore County in July and denied bail.

He had initially been charged in his mother's death in Pennsylvania, but those charges were dropped so he could face trial in Maryland.