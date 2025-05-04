Hundreds support Kennedy Krieger Institute's ROAR for Kids 5K at the Maryland Zoo

Hundreds of community members did not let the rain dampen their day on Saturday.

Kennedy Krieger Institute held its annual ROAR for Kids 5K Road Race and low-mileage Fun Walk at the Maryland Zoo.

Walk, run, and a whole lot of "jungle' fun

A record-breaking number of registrants showed off their wild side to support Kennedy Krieger's ROAR for Kids.

ROAR for Kids began in 2005 and has now raised over $4 million to advance programs and research that support children at Kennedy Krieger.

"It started out as a bike ride through the city for the autism program programs, and then it's just evolved to much larger," said Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, the president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute.

"They really support each other"

The Bennett Blazers, Kennedy Krieger's youth adaptive sports team, kicked off the race.

One of the team's athletes racing is Hannah Krug's 8-year-old son Harris.

"I am just so proud of him. I'm really proud of the whole team. they work so well together. They really support each other," said Hannah Krug, ROAR for Kids supporter and parent. "They're really a vital part of families that have a child with a disability. So it's just great to be part of, like, the larger picture."

Kennedy Krieger supports nearly 30,000 people like the Kurg family every year through medical services, community programs, wellness therapies, and much more.

"We serve individuals with neurodevelopmental challenges through clinical care, education, early childhood programs, and research and clinical training, as well as advocacy. There's no place like this," said Dr. Schlaggar.

"Especially having a child with a disability, that you need the support of the community that you're involved in, it's really important– representation really matters for them," said Krug. "Coming to events like this, they exceed other children just like them, and are part of a bigger organization that cares and supports them in so many ways."

It is one of the many reasons why the Krug family has helped raise more than $6,000 to support ROAR, helping the organization overall surpass its 2025 fundraising goal.

"So we're over $172,000 this year," said Dr.Schlaggar.

"I think what is really important is recognizing that para-athletes are athletes," Krug explained. "They're tremendously hard working and work all year in this year-long program, and really bringing awareness and support to this program is really what's important to us.

WJZ was the proud media sponsor of the event. Our very own Kaicey Baylor served as the event's emcee.

For more information or to register for ROAR for Kids, visit this website.