Kamala Harris pressed on Rachel Morin's death, immigration policies in Fox News interview

BALTIMORE --Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed on the death of Maryland mother Rachel Morin, and the Biden administration's immigration policies, during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

Morin was found murdered near the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air in August 2023. Her suspected killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, was arrested in June in Oklahoma and charged with first-degree murder, rape and kidnapping. Prosecutors allege he entered the U.S. illegally after an arrest warrant was issued for a murder in El Salvador.

"Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, Laken Riley, they are young women who were brutally assaulted and killed by some of the men who were released at the beginning of the administration," Fox News host Bret Baier said.

"First of all, those are tragic cases. There's no question about that. I can't imagine the pain that the families of those victims have experienced for a loss that should not have occurred," Harris responded. "It is also true that if Border Security had actually been passed nine months ago, it would have been nine months that we would have had more border agents at the border."

Harris and Democrats allege that former President Donald Trump pressured Republicans in Congress to block a border security bill ahead of the election.

Last month, Patty Morin, Rachel's mother, spoke alongside Trump at the U.S.-Mexico border.

She also testified on Capitol Hill to call for immigration reform.