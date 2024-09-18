Mother of Rachel Morin to testify before congress in immigration reform hearing

BALTIMORE -- For the second time this month, the mother of Rachel Morin is testifying on Capitol Hill to call for immigration reform.

Patty Morin will appear as a witness before the Committee on Homeland Security on Wednesday.

The hearing, titled "A Country Without Borders: How the Biden-Harris Open-Borders Policies Have Undermined Our Safety and Security," will also feature testimony from a retired U.S. Border Patrol agent, a California lawmaker, and an Arizona sheriff.

Rachel Morin, a mother of five, was found murdered near the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air last August. Her suspected killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, was arrested in June in Oklahoma and charged with first-degree murder, rape, and kidnapping. Prosecutors allege he entered the U.S. illegally.

Since the tragedy, the Morin family has advocated for immediate reform to address the ongoing border crisis and the threat posed by crimes committed by individuals in the country illegally.

In her previous testimony before the House Committee on the Judiciary last week, Patty Morin stated, "It's because of these open borders - and I realize some of you are disinterested in this because you think it's just a partisan thing, but these are American people. These are American families. These are our children and pretty soon they will be our grandchildren