Justin Tucker impresses with British accent as Baltimore Ravens prepare for game in London

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker isn't just a world-class kicker. He also has a very convincing British accent.

Tucker impressed his teammates with his British impersonation.

"I heard Tuck talk today," Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said. "Tuck, actually, a couple of nice people over at the hotel were like, 'Oh my gosh, his is pretty good."

The Baltimore Ravens shared a social media post asking fans who has the best British accent. Several of them said, "You have to talk to Justin Tucker."

"You don't want to hear mine," Tucker said.

He continued in a British accent, "I'll set back U.S.-Britain relations years. It'll be all sixes and sevens, I say."

The Ravens (3-2) are in London preparing for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. The game will be played at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 5:39 PM

