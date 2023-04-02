'Just appalling': NE Baltimore residents stunned by shooting that killed three in their neighborhood

BALTIMORE - Residents in a Northeast Baltimore neighborhood told WJZ they were going about their business when they heard gunshots.

Four people were shot Saturday evening, and three died, including a 69-year-old woman.

Residents told WJZ they believe the shooting happened during a dispute between neighbors on Woodring Avenue.

Along with the 69-year-old woman, police said two men – ages 49 and 41 – were also killed. A fourth victim, a 31-year-old woman is in critical condition.

Investigators have not released much about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Residents in the community said the street is normally very quiet.

"I couldn't believe any dispute could lead to anyone just shooting or even just not talking it through," Baltimore resident Tyrone Douglas said. "Just having it resort to violence is just appalling."