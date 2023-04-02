Watch CBS News
Local News

'Just appalling': NE Baltimore residents stunned by shooting that killed three in their neighborhood

By Jessica Albert

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Residents in a Northeast Baltimore neighborhood told WJZ they were going about their business when they heard gunshots.

Four people were shot Saturday evening, and three died, including a 69-year-old woman.

Residents told WJZ they believe the shooting happened during a dispute between neighbors on Woodring Avenue.

Along with the 69-year-old woman, police said two men – ages 49 and 41 – were also killed. A fourth victim, a 31-year-old woman is in critical condition.

Investigators have not released much about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Residents in the community said the street is normally very quiet.

"I couldn't believe any dispute could lead to anyone just shooting or even just not talking it through," Baltimore resident Tyrone Douglas said. "Just having it resort to violence is just appalling."

Jessica Albert
Jessica-Albert-Bio-Picture.jpg

Jessica Albert joined the WJZ family in September 2021. She has been a huge fan of WJZ for years and is excited to be a part of the team.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 6:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.