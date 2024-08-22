Jury selected in sex abuse trial of former Gilman School teacher Christopher Bendann

BALTIMORE -- A jury has been seated in the sex abuse trial of former Gilman School teacher, Christopher Bendann, after two days of individual questioning of jurors for the high-profile case.

Opening statements are next, where both sides will lay out their arguments.

The jury was picked just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Judge James Bredar warned the jurors they would likely have to see sexually explicit evidence, including of a child victim.

Prosecutors have charged Bendann, who worked at the elite private school in Roland Park, with child exploitation, child pornography, and cyberstalking.

The alleged Bendann engaged in inappropriate conduct with a Gilman student who was 15 years old at the time and that contact escalated to Bendann repeatedly requesting naked photos of him and threatening him.

Text messages between Christopher Bendann (gray) and a 15-year-old Gilman student (blue). Mike Hellgren

A prior court document showed a text with the victim. Bendann's message is in gray, the victim's in blue. The victim wrote, "OK, just promise to never force or threaten me to be naked again." Bendann replied, "OK, if we are friends, I will promise that I won't force or threaten you."

Attorney Steve Silverman represents the victim who plans to testify in this case and spoke to us last year about the allegations.

"A picture speaks a thousand words, and for all intents and purposes, this case is over because of those videos," Silverman said.

The Allegations

In an earlier motion arguing for Bendann's continued detention ahead of trial, prosecutors wrote, "The Gilman School administration had prior conversations with Bendann about his behavior with students. Bendann was counseled by the administration more than once to have clearer boundaries with students, to not socialize with them outside of the school… and to remain free from physical contact…"

Prosecutors also wrote, "He clearly has a troubling history of grooming behaviors with students, furnishing them with alcohol, watching them run or swim while naked, and requesting photos of them over Snapchat. All of this behavior is directly from the playbook that allowed him to exploit [the minor victim]…."

Atlas Pyke is a former Gilman student who has been watching the jury selection and said he came to court in support of any victims.

"I hope it causes a reckoning with schools in the area, a lot of procedures that are overlooked or maybe turned a blind eye to," Pyke said.

Bendann Back in Court

On Wednesday, Bendann caused a delay in the trial by refusing to show up from jail.

He said he did not want to go through the "indignity" of coming to court daily and was upset they could not accommodate his special diet.

He has maintained his innocence and wrote in a social media post, "…I was wrongly accused of awful crimes. I strongly reject these false accusations. I am working with my legal team to prove my innocence and restore the reputation I earned over decades."

While Judge Bredar allowed Bendann to skip parts of the proceedings, the former teacher did show up Thursday and appeared engaged in the jury selection process.