Judge denies request for mistrial in Baltimore squeegee worker murder case, deliberation to continue

Juror says she is sick, fails to show up for deliberations, judge will not declare mistrial

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland Circuit Court judge denied the defense's request for a mistrial Wednesday in the murder case of a teenage squeegee worker after a juror didn't show up.

On what would have been the third day of deliberation, juror number five reportedly did not report for duty, saying she was sick and vomiting.

When the defense asked for a mistrial, the Judge Jennifer Schiffer refused and said she would call juror and say she needs to come in tomorrow or get a doctor's note excusing her.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports the judge said the court has devoted a lot of resources to high-profile case and she will give it one more shot tomorrow.

On Tuesday, jurors in the case sent a note to the judge that they are having trouble coming to a unanimous verdict and asked what would happen if the case ended in a mistrial.

The judge gave them what is known as an Allen Charge in response, essentially urging them to keep working to reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury spent roughly three hours deliberating on Monday following closing arguments.

The case involves the July 2022 death of Timothy Reynolds near the Inner Harbor.

On July 7, 2022, Reynolds had some sort of encounter with the defendant, stopped his Volkswagen amid the afternoon traffic on Light Street, got out a bat, and walked across traffic to confront squeegee workers.

He was shot five times that day with the bullets striking him three times in the back.

The defendant was 14 at the time of the killing. His lawyers have claimed self-defense. He is 16 years old today. WJZ is not naming him because of his age.

The teen never took the stand in his own defense, but during the trial, his lawyers blamed Reynolds for confronting him with a bat. Additionally, they tried to raise doubts that the teen was even the shooter.

The prosecution contends that Reynolds was walking away when he was shot, and the defendant purposely concealed his identity with a mask before pulling the trigger.

Jurors can consider first-degree, or premeditated murder. They can also consider the lesser second-degree murder, which requires no premeditation.

The jury can consider voluntary manslaughter if they believe the defendant was "acting in self-defense or defense of others."