Trial to start in July for teen squeegee worker charged with murder of Timothy Reynolds near Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - A teenage squeegee worker charged in a deadly shooting near the Inner Harbor will go to trial on July 17, just over a year after the death of Timothy Reynolds.

A hearing was held in a Baltimore court Tuesday that set a trial date.

The 15-year-old, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, is accused of killing Reynolds in the shooting at the intersection of Light and Conway streets on July 7, 2022.

A judge determined in November that the teen, whose name has not been released, will be tried as an adult.

Police said Reynolds confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat when one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and shot and killed Reynolds.

In a dash-cam video obtained by The Baltimore Banner, you can see Reynolds swing his bat in the direction of the squeegee workers moments before he is hit in the head with a rock, then shot.

Reynolds' family representative Thiru Vignarajah showed reporters still pictures of closed-circuit camera video of the incident.

One picture showed Reynolds' Volkswagen stopped at a traffic light on Conway Street.

Another image showed the a squeegee worker leaning on Reynolds' car. It is unclear what was said, but afterward, Reynolds turned the corner, parked and walked toward the squeegee workers with a bat, according to the document.

At that point, prosecutors wrote that the suspect came back to retrieve a backpack with a gun inside.

An image shows him putting a ski mask over his face before rejoining other squeegee workers.

Prosecutors wrote in the filing that as Reynolds was away, one of the squeegee workers started throwing rocks at him. The group then formed a half circle around Reynolds.

Reynolds then swung his bat once over his head.

Tuesday's hearing was originally scheduled for Dec. 20 but was postponed to Tuesday, much to the anger of the teen's attorneys.

The rescheduled hearing had the teen's attorney frustrated because his client has been in jail for five months without a trial date.

"So right now, I'm extremely frustrated. And quite frankly, I'm outraged because this kid has been sitting in jail since July 14," defense attorney J. Wyndal Gordon told WJZ.

Gordan said his client simply wants his day in court In a timely manner.

The defense attorney told WJZ the hearing was rescheduled because of a combination of timing and politics.

Ivan Bates took over as Baltimore City's State's Attorney in early January.

"He has the right to be tried within 180 days of his arraignment or the first appearance of counsel," Gordon said. "180 days will be February. It is now the end of December, almost January, and we don't even have a motions date or a trial date. I find that outrageous at this point in time."