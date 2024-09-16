Judge blocks crucial ballot question needed for Inner Harbor redevelopment

BALTIMORE -- An Anne Arundel County judge nullified a crucial ballot question needed in the plans to redevelop Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The judge said Question F, which asks voters if they are OK with rezoning portions of the Inner Harbor so that a developer can build on it, is unconstitutional.

The bombshell ruling is the latest snag in a massive, nearly billion-dollar plan to revitalize Baltimore's iconic Inner Harbor. Baltimore-based developer MCB Real Estate plans to tear down the existing pavilions along the Inner Harbor to build a mixed-use complex that would include high-rise buildings.

Criticism of the project

This ruling means that even though Question F will appear on the November ballot, the results will be nullified. The Maryland State Board of Elections can appeal.

"Today was a win for the good guys," attorney Thiru Vignarajah said. "Question F has been invalidated by the court as unconstitutional and incomprehensible. It is a legal nullity."

The project has drawn criticism since it was unveiled last year, mainly by a group represented by Vignarajah.

The group, called Inner Harbor Coalition, previously tried to have their ballot question blocking the project placed on the ballot but failed to get enough signatures.

The group then filed a challenge to Question F earlier this month, claiming the way the ballot question was written was confusing for voters to understand and it allows rezoning that would benefit a developer.

"If the mayor and the city really thought people wanted luxury apartments in the heart of the Inner Harbor, why wouldn't they just put that on the ballot?" Vignarajah asked.

"Absolutely shameful"

The judge's ruling quickly received backlash from Baltimore City councilmembers, including Eric Costello, whose district includes the Inner Harbor.

"What happened today is absolutely shameful," Costello said. "There is no scenario in which a judge from another jurisdiction should be able to determine whether or not voters of this city get to have a say in this matter. The voters in this city deserve to have a say in this matter and that was taken away today."

A spokesperson from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's office said they are confident the state will appeal and win.

"This legal challenge is a spurious attempt by opponents of the project to derail it by any means necessary," the Mayor's Office said. "We're confident the state will appeal and win."

WJZ reached out to MCB Real Estate, who has not yet responded. However, in a previous interview, MCB emphasized its transparency with the community and pointed to meetings with neighbors throughout this past year.

Ruling can be appealed

The State Board of Elections, which is represented by the Attorney General's Office, can appeal this ruling to the Maryland Supreme Court.

WJZ reached out to the Board of Elections but we have not heard back yet.