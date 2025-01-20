Josh Allen advances while Lamar Jackson goes home, carrying the burden of another playoff loss

Either Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen had to lose.

Allen played a cleaner game, so he's advancing with the Buffalo Bills to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

Turnovers were the difference in both divisional playoff games on Sunday. The Bills had none in a 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Philadelphia Eagles also didn't have any in a 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Allen was efficient, ran for two scores and made sure he protected the ball in tough, winter conditions.

Jackson had multiple giveaways for the first time this season, with an interception and fumble. Mark Andrews, who dropped the game-tying 2-point conversion with 1:33 remaining, also lost a fumble that led to a field goal.

Now, Jackson has to carry the burden of not being able to win the biggest game. He's a two-time NFL MVP and is the betting favorite to win the award again this season, but the Ravens haven't reached a Super Bowl with him and twice they had the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Jackson earned his second straight All-Pro selection and third overall after his best statistical season — 4,172 yards passing, 41 TDs, four interceptions, 119.6 passer rating, 915 yards rushing and four TDs. Still, the Ravens ended up with the No. 3 seed and had to face the Bills on the road. They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round before hurting themselves on a cold, wet, slippery field.

"Turnovers, we can't have that," Jackson said. "That's why we lost the game because, as you can see, we're moving the ball wonderfully. It's just hold onto the ... ball. It's annoying. Tired of that."

Earlier in the day, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles held on to beat the mistake-prone Rams in the snow in Philly. They'll host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

Barkley ran for 205 yards and TD runs of 62 and 78 yards, but Philadelphia's defense didn't seal it until Jalen Carter made consecutive big plays on the final drive. Carter sacked Matthew Stafford for a 9-yard loss to the 22 on third down. Then he pressured Stafford into an incomplete pass on fourth-and-11.

Like the Ravens, the Rams gave the ball and the game away.

Stafford and Kyren Williams each lost fumbles on consecutive drives that led to a pair of field goals in the second half. Stafford also botched a handoff to Williams on first down from the Philadelphia 8. Williams recovered it for a 7-yard loss and the Rams ended up settling for a field goal.

"There were some times where some uncharacteristic things, just in terms of the ball handling," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "We had two turnovers that probably don't necessarily occur in different elements."

Winter weather was a bigger factor for the Rams than the other three teams because they're not used to it.

"Yeah, it was difficult," Stafford said. "There were some moments where it was a little bit tougher than others. I think it was probably tougher to catch it than maybe it was to throw it. But, yeah, I mean, certainly that ball that we had a missed exchange on in the third quarter, on the right side, handing that ball off, I mean, last second, that one shot out of my hand. So, it was difficult. You were going to have to deal with it. We knew that. But for the most part, we just battled."

Falling short in the conference championship leaves a different feeling for the Rams than the Ravens. The Rams weren't expected to reach this point and were underdogs in a convincing wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings that followed a difficult week amid the wildfires in Los Angeles. Stafford and McVay already won a Super Bowl together, so their resumes aren't missing that important accomplishment.

Jackson, like Allen, is still seeking his first Lombardi trophy, so losing has a bigger impact on his legacy, even though football is the ultimate team game.

Of course, Allen and the Bills now have to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs or they'll be in the same position next week. Buffalo has lost to Kansas City in the playoffs three times in the past four years, including the AFC title game in January 2021.

"A lot of pride in that locker room," Allen said. "We don't listen to the outside noise. Everyone was saying this and that about us. Our guys continue to work hard. We are internally driven."

Allen goes on. Jackson goes home. The narratives continue until both quarterbacks win a ring if they can.