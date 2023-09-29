Watch CBS News
Joppatowne High School placed on 'modified lockdown' after student sprayed pepper spray

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Friday afternoon news update (9/29/2023)
Your Friday afternoon news update (9/29/2023) 01:31

BALTIMORE - A student sprayed pepper spray at Joppatowne High School forcing a "modified lockdown," school officials said in a letter to families.

Officials have not mentioned if there were any injuries.

Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office responded and the fire department responded to ventilate the impacted area, according to a school spokesperson. 

The school was not evacuated but the school remains in lockdown while the affected hallways were aired out.

"We want to thank our students and staff for their behavior and responsiveness during the incident, as well as the Sheriff's Office and Fire Department for their prompt response," a Harford County Public Schools spokesperson said. 

