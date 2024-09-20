Joppatowne High School closes in honor of Warren Grant's funeral, student killed in school shooting

BALTIMORE -- Classes at Joppatowne High School were canceled today so that students and staff could attend the funeral of 15-year-old Warren Grant, the student who was shot inside the school on Sept 6.

The funeral was just days after the suspect in the shooting, a 16-year-old classmate, was indicted by a grand jury.

He's being charged as an adult.

"A very, very somber mood," family friend Kelly Joyner said. "You can tell that Warren was loved by many."

Grant was led to his final resting place surrounded by his loved ones and classmates.

"The whole high school was in attendance," Joyner said.

The Joppatowne High student died after being shot inside a men's bathroom during the first week of classes.

Harford County deputies say Grant's 16-year-old classmate pulled the trigger after bringing a gun into the school in his backpack.

The tragic shooting prompted school leaders to make security changes at Joppatowne High School and has up-ended the nearby community.

"He was an awesome kid, you know," Joyner said. "Just a 15 year old little guy and just growing up in today's world."

Kelly Joyner attended the funeral service, she's friends with Grant's dad.

"He talked about his son all the time," Joyner said. "So, though I've never met Warren personally, I felt like I knew him just because of how his dad always talked about him."

She tells WJZ she felt compelled to come to offer support to warren's family because she lost one of her sons just a year ago.

"It's never going to be the same, but you will eventually find some peace," Joyner said. "That's where we are with that, and, so, I'm just blessed that I had an opportunity to be here for his dad."

The suspect, who WJZ is not naming because of his age, is still being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.