Joppatowne High School increases safety measures after tragic shooting

BALTIMORE -- Joppatowne High School has announced that bookbags and all other bags and purses large enough to carry a laptop have been banned until new lockers are installed next week.

The announcement comes less than a week after a tragic school shooting left 15-year-old, Warren Curtis Grant, dead on September 6.

After installation, all students will be required to keep bags in their lockers immediately after entering the building.

Those who do not adhere to the new guidelines will be subject to search and disciplinary actions, according to the announcement.

This comes after a petition demanding Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) to make security changes, garnered thousands of signatures from parents and students.

On Thursday students will return to the classroom with schedule adjustments.

Additional personnel from HCPS and the Harford County Sheriff's Office will be in and around the school to ensure a safe and smooth return.

Harford County Sheriffs will be easily identified by their uniforms while HCPS personnel will wear orange vests.

The additional staff members will serve as hall monitors, with some assisting in the cafeteria, and others in classrooms.