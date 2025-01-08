Johns Hopkins reaches deal over response to antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents on campus

BALTIMORE -- Johns Hopkins University will conduct training for faculty, staff and students as part of an agreement over the university's response to antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents on campus, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Johns Hopkins was the topic of a lengthy report published by the Office for Civil Rights which detailed complaints made by the university's community members from October 2023 through May 2024, the Banner reports.

The report shows the university received dozens of reports of harassment based on shared ancestry during that time, the Banner reports, and according to the office, the "records generally do not reflect university consideration of whether these and other incidents individually and cumulatively created a hostile environment for students."

The Banner reports that the Office for Civil Rights wrote it was "concerned that the university did not employ the correct legal standard" in assessing whether incidents created a hostile environment, or, at times, was inconsistent in its application of appropriate legal standards.

"Discrimination of any kind, including antisemitism and anti-Arab bias, is not only at odds with university policy, but is also antithetical to our most fundamental values," a spokesperson for Johns Hopkins wrote in a statement to the Banner. "On Monday, we entered into a voluntary resolution agreement with the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights that builds upon and reinforces existing training and anti-discrimination efforts that are already underway."

"Title Six Shared Ancestry Investigations"

In February 2024, The Federal Department of Education added Johns Hopkins University to the list of "Title Six Shared Ancestry Investigations."

Title Six of the 1964 Civil Rights Act says, "No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."

What the agreement includes

Johns Hopkins officials signed a "resolution agreement," with the Office of Civil Rights, according to the Banner, which doesn't admit liability or wrongdoing.

The Banner reports that the deal involves a promise that the university will provide" annual training to all employees and staff responsible for investigating complaints and other forms of discrimination based on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics."

Johns Hopkins must also provide training to all staff and students addressing discrimination," according to the Banner.

The Banner also states that the Office of Civil Rights report shows that Johns Hopkins' records are "replete" with reports that Jewish students had "distress regarding stereotypes directed at them regarding their shared ancestry," but "the records generally do not reflect university consideration of whether these and other incidents individually or cumulatively created a hostile environment for Jewish students."

The Banner also says the report states that multiple professors allegedly made stereotypical remarks to Arab and Palestinian people.

Campus protests

Johns Hopkins was one of many college campuses across America that saw protests from opposing groups who support Israel or Palestinian rights.

For nearly two weeks in the spring, pro-Palestinian protests camped out on Johns Hopkins' campus.