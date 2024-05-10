Pro-Palestinian protests continue at Johns Hopkins University despite administrative order to clear encampment

BALTIMORE -- Despite the university's directive to clear the site by Wednesday, the pro-Palestinian protests persist at Johns Hopkins University.

For 12 days, demonstrators have occupied an encampment on the Johns Hopkins University campus. With finals week ongoing and graduation nearing, university officials are urging the protesters to leave.

The university's president and provost have expressed concerns over the encampment's expansion and the increase in non-student participants, in a letter addressed to the students.

Mamadou, a student at the university, noted the added stress of finals week.

"Of course, everybody is stressed. This is finals week, so that's natural. But of course, with the encampment going on, there are people who are really hoping for a change," Mamadou said.

Some students believe the protests are beneficial.

"With the encampment, it causes a disturbance, which is great in my eyes because, with that - it forces people to see what's happening and kind of want to make a difference," Mamadou added.

But not all students have a positive view of the encampment.

"They have their right to protest, but not this way. You should not cover the sign of the university. I pay my tuition to go to Johns Hopkins, not Free Palestine," stated Ding, another student.

The Hopkins Justice Collective, the group behind the encampment, has demanded the university divest financially from the Israeli occupation of Palestine. The university noted that its Public Interest Investment Advisory Committee, which includes students, faculty, and staff, is considering the divestment proposal submitted last week.

University officials are concerned about potential conflicts, citing disturbances at similar encampments nationwide.

"As we watch what is unfolding at encampments across the country, we have reason to worry that the threat of conflict only increases as the encampment here continues," the officials wrote.

A counter-protest is planned for Monday, which coincides with a call from encampment protesters for additional support.

Negotiations between the university and the collective have been unproductive throughout the week.

University officials have yet to confirm whether they will take disciplinary actions or steps to forcibly remove the encampment if the protesters do not comply.