Johns Hopkins University under investigation for potential civil rights violations

BALTIMORE - The Federal Department of Education has added Johns Hopkins University to the list of schools under investigation for potential civil rights violations.

WJZ has reached out to Johns Hopkins University for comment.

At this point, it's not clear if there was a specific incident that sparked that investigation.

The department's list of open "Title Six Shared Ancestry Investigations" reveals that a probe into JHU was launched Tuesday.

Title Six of the 1964 Civil Rights Act says, "No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."

In November 2023, the department put schools on notice about those Title Six rights, as there was a sharp jump in reports of both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the wake of the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas against Israel.

In the months since, campuses across America have seen protests from opposing groups who support Israel or Palestinian rights.