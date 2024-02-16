Johns Hopkins focused on Loyola in key lacrosse match

Johns Hopkins focused on Loyola in key lacrosse match

Johns Hopkins focused on Loyola in key lacrosse match

BALTIMORE - College lacrosse is heating up in Maryland with another big weekend.

Johns Hopkins is preparing for Saturday's showdown with Loyola Maryland.

Hopkins lost their opener against Denver, but they have rebounded with two straight wins.

The Blue Jays are ranked 9th and feeling pretty good about where they are as a team.

"We have everything right in front of us," said Hopkins attack Jacob Angelus. "We got some big games coming up. We are staying confident and focusing on ourselves, just preparing for each opponent, going game by game."

Hopkins and Loyola face off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Homewood Field.

WJZ spoke with Loyola earlier this week.