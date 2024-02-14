Loyola lacrosse gears up for match against Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE - Here's another sign that spring is coming. The college lacrosse season is now underway.

Loyola Maryland has already played two games. The Greyhounds beat Georgetown and lost to Maryland.

Next up for Loyola is the annual rivalry game with Johns Hopkins on Saturday.

"it's one of the hardest things every coach has, trying to move forward quickly," said Loyola coach Charley Toomey. "It's a great opportunity on Saturday, and the only way to get the taste out of our mouths is to play well on Saturday."

"Win and learn and lose and learn," Loyola defender Alex Bean said. "So I think every game you have, especially after a loss, you have a great opportunity to learn and get better."

Loyola at Hopkins gets underway at 1 p.m. on Saturday at one.