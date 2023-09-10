Ravens reportedly fear safety Marcus Williams may miss significant time with torn pec

BALTIMORE - The Ravens may have a significant piece of their defense miss a good chunk of the season.

Starting safety Marcus Williams is feared to have a torn pectoral muscle in the season-opening 25-9 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second quarter and didn't return.

Depending on the serious nature of the injury, a torn pec recovery timeline could be from three to four months.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Williams will have an MRI to confirm the severity. Rapoport said Williams has full movement and the pain is limited, but it is "very swollen."

Williams, who was signed as a free agent in the 2022 offseason, missed seven games last season with a dislocated wrist. He still had four interceptions and eight pass breakups.

He is in the second of his five-year, $70 million contract.

J.K. Dobbins will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley will also get an MRI on his knee.