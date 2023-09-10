Ravens' running back J.K. Dobbins suffers season-ending Achilles tendon tear, team confirms

BALTIMORE - The Ravens win, but it came at a cost.

Head coach John Harbaugh said starting running back J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles tendon in the Ravens' 25-9 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. He will miss the rest of the season.

Dobbins' 4-yard touchdown run gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

"I'm crestfallen for him. We'll put our arms around him and he will be back," Harbaugh said in the postgame press conference.

"That guy, he's a brother of mine. It hurts to see something like that happen to somebody so good," linebacker Patrick Queen said. "He's just a good person, a good athlete and he's got a lot of stuff going on. I just ask for everyone to pray for him, pray for his mental. It's tough. It just hurts."

Dobbins, a second-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2020, missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury.

He returned in 2022 and played in just eight games with 520 yards and two touchdowns.

"It's very unfortunate," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "J.K. was on his way to showing the world what he is capable of. That's our brother."

Dobbins is in the final year of his rookie contract and has said he wants to stay in Baltimore for his entire career. He missed several weeks of training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Dobbins met with the media on August 23 and said he wasn't concerned that his contract would get worked out.

Also in Sunday's game, safety Marcus Williams left and didn't return because of an injured pec muscle. The team fears Williams could miss significant time because of the torn pec muscle.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley left the game with a knee injury and center Tyler Linderbaum was taken out with a leg injury.