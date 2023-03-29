Philadelphia tap water officially safe after chemical spill, Kenney says

Philadelphia officials drink tap water to prove it's safe Philadelphia officials drink tap water to prove it's safe 02:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's tap water will not be impacted by the chemical spill in Bucks County last week, Mayor Jim Kenney said during a press conference Tuesday night.

Kenney said the city can confidently rule out the threat from the spill.

"I repeat: All the city's drinking water is safe to drink and will not be impacted by the spill," Kenney said.

"I am grateful that no residents were exposed to unsafe chemicals in the city's tap water following the spill," Kenney added in a statement. "This is a result of the swift action, caution, and preparedness of City Departments and partners as well as their commitment to ensuring the well-being and health of all Philadelphians."

No further advisories will be needed and no contaminants from the spill were ever found in Philadelphia's water system, according to the city.

The city said Philly tap water is officially OK for all uses based on water sampling conducted Tuesday morning. The Philadelphia Water Department sent CBS Philadelphia behind the scenes pictures that show chemists sampling and testing the water.

Mike Carroll, the city's deputy managing director for transportation, infrastructure and sustainability, proposed a tap water toast Tuesday evening.

He and Kenney then took a big swig in an effort to prove the city's water is safe.

"Thrilled that the mayor is able to announce the all clear for Philadelphians to enjoy their drinking water. It's contaminant free and we can all enjoy to drink, to cook with, to wash with, whatever you want, so I will drink to that," Carroll said.

Over 100 additional samples were taken by the PWD, regional water utilities, the U.S. Coast Guard, the PA Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA and no detectable levels were ever found associated with the spill.

With the data showing no threat to public health, the city said its ending the ongoing advisories about monitoring the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant.

But, out of an abundance of caution, the city, along with the PA Department of Environmental Protection, will continue enhanced monitoring at Baxter for spill related material. The Baxter plant is one of three main water treatment facilities that provide water to the city's residents.

Philadelphia residents west of the Schuylkill were not potentially impacted by the spill because they receive their water from a different water plant.

Philadelphia Water Department

Earlier on Tuesday, the city said tap water would be safe to use through Wednesday night, but that has been rescinded. Other areas in the Delaware Valley like New Jersey and the surrounding suburbs were never impacted the spill.

New Jersey American Water lifted their voluntary conservation order for customers in Camden, Gloucester and Burlington Counties. They say their Delaware River plant was not impacted by the chemical spill.

The chemical spill happened last Friday at Trinseo Altuglas LLC in Bristol, Bucks County.

The city says the spill of 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a latex emulsion product made its way into Otter Creek and then into the Delaware River.

The product that spilled is known for making headlight covers, according to a release.

Shortly after the spill, the city said intakes at Baxter were shut down as a precaution.

The initial advisory on Sunday -- recommending residents to use bottled water -- sent Philadelphians into a frenzy.

Residents across the city hit their nearest grocery stores to stock up on bottled water with fears of the spill potentially impacting Philadelphia's water system.

But, hours later that initial advisory, the city sent another one saying tap water once again safe to use.

The messaging on whether the water was safe or not frustrated residents.

Kenney defended that messaging Tuesday, saying he didn't regret the way the city handled the issue.

CBS Philadelphia asked city officials again Tuesday if they would have done anything differently after seeing the panic and confusion from the start.

"We provide the information that people need and we want to make sure we provide as much information as possible because we believe more information is always better," Carroll said.

At the same time, they say they will see what they can do better.

"We're going to take a look at how things worked, we'll get involved in a lot of after action work to make sure we can refine our approach," Carrol added.