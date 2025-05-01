Pre-trial conference held for Jason Billingsley, accused of brutally attacking Baltimore woman

A pre-trial conference was held Monday for Jason Billingsley a man accused of carrying out an arson and brutal attack in West Baltimore.

Billingsley, 33, previously pleaded guilty to murdering 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere, just days before the attack in West Baltimore.

Remaining is a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of April Hurley, one of two victims in the incident.

What happened during the attack?

Hurley said that on Sep. 19, 2023, she was bound, sexually assaulted, had her throat slashed, and was set on fire by Billingsley, who was a maintenance worker at the property where she lived.

Both Hurley and another victim survived after being pulled from a basement window by neighbors.

Hurley sued Billingsley, along with the property owner, and the property management company that hired Billingsley.

Civil rights attorney William "Billy" Murphy Jr., who is representing Hurley, said the lawsuit includes negligent hiring, premises liability, and breach of lease.

At a press conference, Hurley said the attempt on her life could have been prevented if the landlord and property manager had not hired Billingsley, who had a criminal record before the attack.

Billingsley's prior offenses include a 2009 assault conviction, followed by another second-degree assault conviction in 2011 after violating probation. As a result, he served two years in prison.

Shortly after his release, Billingsley was convicted of an attempted rape. He received a 30-year sentence for that crime, but a plea deal suspended all but 14 years. Due to "good time credits," he was mandatorily released after serving only nine years.

The Pava LaPere case

In August 2024, Billingsley was sentenced to three life terms for the September 2023 murder of LaPere, with the first two to be served simultaneously.

LaPere was found beaten and strangled on the roof of her Mount Vernon apartment building after a missing person's report.

The case prompted legislative change, including the Pava Marie LaPere Act, which blocks diminution credits for violent sex offenders.

LaPere's family said they will continue to honor her through her company, the legislation passed in her name, and the countless ways she touched the community. Many who knew LaPere said she loved helping people.

City leaders, including Mayor Brandon Scott, commented on LaPere's impact on the community.

"Pava was a very young, talented, devoted Baltimorean—someone I had the opportunity to know over the past few years who would help anybody that she would see," Scott said.