18-year-old suspect identified in killing of Baltimore teen Jada Sellers, police say

One week after the death of 17-year-old Jada Sellers, Baltimore Police have announced a suspect in the case and a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police say 18-year-old Christian Hursey is wanted for shooting the Milford Mill Academy student back on July 31 in Southwest Baltimore. Police say Hursey is considered armed and dangerous, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Baltimore Police say 18-year-old Christian Hursey is wanted in the shooting of 17-year-old Jada Sellers on July 31 in Southwest Baltimore. Baltimore Police Department

"We are hopeful there will be developments soon and the suspect is apprehended," Sellers' cousin, Herbert Brown III, told CBS News Baltimore.

Jada Sellers' family reacts to latest developments

Sellers' family says they are glad the suspect's name has been released, but that it hurts, because they were once close with Hursey.

"Our burden is such that not only did we know him, we sat at the table eating meals with him. We know his family," said Brown.

Brown told CBS News Baltimore that Hursey and Sellers used to be in a relationship.

"Jada's mom and dad opened their doors to him and allowed him to come in and really embrace him as family," he said.

He said the family has low moments, but they count on their faith and friends to keep them going, along with their hope for justice.

"So many people, especially Jada's friends, are online sharing information. They are connecting the dots. They're like little detectives and they're very motivated," said Brown, adding, "When an arrest is made, and we believe that one will be made, that's just another step in the journey. That's not a trophy by any stretch of the imagination, but it is an important step, and we're gonna go step by step throughout this whole process."

Metro Crime Stoppers is now offering an $11,500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Those with tips are asked to call 1-866-7Lockup.

What happened to Jada Sellers?

The shooting happened just after midnight on July 31 in the 700 block of Lyndhurst Street, not far from Edmondson Village.

After 12 days in the hospital, Sellers died last week, surrounded by her loved ones at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Brown described her as "a person in a little frame who made a big impact." He said the 17-year-old was a scholar who also loved dance and cheer.

Her classmates with Milford Mill Academy Athletics posted a picture with her on Instagram with the words, "Fly High, Jada."