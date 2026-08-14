Family mourns Jada Sellers, 17-year-old killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

Loved ones are remembering the life of 17-year-old Jada Sellers, a Baltimore teen gunned down two weeks ago.

Sellers was shot just after midnight on Friday, July 31 in the 700 block of Lyndhurst Street near Edmondson Village. She died this week after 12 agonizing days at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Loved ones are remembering the life of 17-year-old Jada Sellers, a Baltimore teen gunned down two weeks ago. Sellers family

Now, her family is heartbroken, but say they want to celebrate the vibrant teen who had her whole life ahead of her.

Sellers' cousin described the Milford Mill Academy student as a scholar who was involved in athletics and liked to dance and cheer.

"Yes, we are tearful. Yes, we are sad. Yes, we are sorrowful. And we cannot deny that God did a great work in creating this little girl named Jada Sellers and the impact that she had on all of our lives," her cousin, Heber Brown III, said.

The family is trying to stay optimistic, even playing the piano for Sellers while she was in the hospital.

Meanwhile, police have been tightlipped about the investigation, and so far, no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.