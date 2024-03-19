Jackson Holliday makes push for Orioles' opening day roster with another home run

Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase

Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase

Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase

Baseball's top prospect Jackson Holliday appears to be ready to make his big league debut next week in Baltimore.

The Orioles' infielder went 2-for-3, with a home run, on Tuesday in their 13-8 spring training win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jackson homered in the top of the sixth inning off reliever Chad Green. He also singled and walked, bringing his spring training batting average up to .326 with two home runs.

Colton Cowser and Tyler Nevin also went yard for the O's. Heston Kjerstad contributed three of the Orioles' 17 base hits.

Pitcher Cole Irvin allowed four runs in 3.2 innings.

The Orioles (19-5) play the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Their season opens at Camden Yards against the Los Angeles Angels on March 28.