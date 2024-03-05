Jackson Holliday finds swing with three hits in Orioles' spring training win

Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase

BALTIMORE - Jackson Holliday provided a spark at the top of the batting order in Tuesday's spring training game.

The Baltimore Orioles' prized prospect went 3-for-4 in their 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, was a home run shy of batting for the cycle.

He doubled to lead the game off against Zack Wheeler, who just signed a large contract extension.

"It's impressive, him being that young," Wheeler said. "He's obviously got the power to go with it. … He should be a good player."

Holliday then tripled in the top of the third inning and singled in the eighth inning.

He is batting .333 this spring.

"He swung the bat really well today," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "He just looked a little more relaxed today and took a bunch of really good swings. It's good to see him swing the bat aggressively like that."

Holliday pushed through all four minor league affiliates in 2023, batting .323 with 12 home runs, 75 RBIs and 24 stolen bases.

Colton Cowser added two hits and an RBI and Heston Kjerstad contributed a hit and an RBI.

The Orioles (10-2) play the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.