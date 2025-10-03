Can the latest Israel-Hamas pact end the Gaza war? Experts remain warily optimistic

Nearly two years since Hamas' October 7th attack on Israel that triggered the war, local organizations on both sides tell us they are hopeful that we might finally see peace in Gaza, but are also cautious because, as they say, we've been down this road before.

"This is a big day. We'll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down in concrete," said Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.

This agreement is the closest Israel and Hamas have come to a deal since the war began two years ago, on October 7th, 2023.

"None of us thought two years later, we would be looking at a situation where we're still talking about hostages being held in Gaza," said Libit.

Libit says he has waited 727 days for the return of Israeli hostages, and he hopes those days are soon over.

"Wouldn't it be wonderful if this Sunday was the final march for the hostages, that all of them were released?" said Libit.

The deal calls for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages, but Zainab Chaudry, director of the organization CAIRS, says releasing hostages is just one piece of this puzzle.

She says peace will only come if Palestine is liberated from Israel.

"We echo the calls of the release of all hostages, both Israeli civilians held in Gaza, as well as thousands of Palestinian civilians, including children and women who have long been held for, in some cases, many years without due process," said Chaudry.

Chaudry says she is cautiously optimistic that this deal could be the one to end the war, so long as President Trump holds Israel accountable for their end of the bargain.

"We have been here before, where there have been potential possible ceasefires that have been proposed. And unfortunately, time and again, we have seen Israel renege on its side of the deal and go back to the drawing board and resume its bombing," said Chaudry.

That cautious optimism is echoed by Libit, adding he believes both Israelis and Palestinians will benefit if Hamas hands over control to an independent Palestinian body.

"I hope that Hamas and Israel are able to actually move forward and execute this agreement, and we will move forward with honest, earnest, direct negotiations," said Libit.

The deal has been accepted by Israel and Hamas, although a senior official told Al Jazeera that releasing all of the hostages within 72 hours of implementing the deal would be unrealistic.

In Baltimore, a march for the Israeli hostages is planned for Tuesday, on the second anniversary of their capture.