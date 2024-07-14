Is there a way to mend political divide? Professor answers questions after Trump rally shooting.

Former President Donald Trump is safe after an attempted assassination on Saturday and more

BALTIMORE -- The assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump has many in our country asking questions.

"I think everybody is going to go back and say how did this happen?" University of Maryland Baltimore Law Professor Michael Greenberger said.

Greenberger, who founded the university's Center for Health and Homeland Security, was asked how this political violence escalated and what were the signs.

"Well, there is a lot of animosity over this political cycle," Greenberger said. "The president's race is being vigorously fought."

Greenberger told WJZ that the political cycle has grown incredibly heated with personal attacks being thrown by both parties and that tension is spilling over to the voters.

WJZ asked Greenberger if there is a way to mend this divide in hopes of preventing any future acts of political violence.

He said there is a way.

"It is very important that everybody think through what happened, and it may very well be, leaving aside that this young man clearly was troubled, that the events that we're facing right now are too heated and we all need to take a step back," Greenberger said.

Greenberger also believes leaders here in Maryland will be taking a hard look at security measures as we near the election.

"Would we have made this mistake?" Greenberger said. "We, let's say in our sense, Maryland, Baltimore and the various counties. My gut instinct is, no, we wouldn't have made this mistake, but it is healthy for everyone in the worst circumstances in the world, to go back and look and see do we have a weakness here."