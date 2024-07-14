Donald Trump campaign rally shooting prompts reactions from Baltimore residents

Former President Donald Trump is safe after an attempted assassination on Saturday and more

Former President Donald Trump is safe after an attempted assassination on Saturday and more

Former President Donald Trump is safe after an attempted assassination on Saturday and more

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore residents are still in shock and reacting following former President Donald Trump's attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Saturday evening.

Confused, disappointed and in complete disbelief: words echoing around Baltimore to describe how a lot of people are feeling.

Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet. One rally attendee, identified as identified as Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pa., died, while two others were injured.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, the gunman, was killed by the Secret Service.

Many residents and neighbors declined to share their full name but did express their thoughts about what happened.

"I don't want anything to have any president, former president, current president— anyone," one Baltimore resident told WJZ Sunday morning.

"I was sorry that had happened. I was shocked. It shouldn't happen to anybody," said Pita, another Baltimore resident.

"Doesn't surprise me that that happened. Especially with the way the world is now," said another resident. "I don't know, it's kind of, they just kind of react first and think about it later."

"Ever since COVID, even previously before that– you know, during the recession of '08 we've just been seeing so many just negative things," added Kyle.

Some who saw photos and videos of the attack described the footage as "unbelievable."

"It doesn't matter which party you support. And didn't like seeing it happen at all.I saw it happen on I think Twitter. It is called X now," said Pita. "I hope the Secret Service remains vigilant for all the politicians they're protecting."

Many Charm City neighbors also clear that no matter who or what they will never condone this type of political violence towards anyone.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims," expressed another resident.

"At this time, we just all need to if you want to vote for whoever you want to vote for, but leave the violence and all that alone," a Baltimore said. "At the end of the day, we're a better country together than we are divided."