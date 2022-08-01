Investigation underway in deadly Cecil County boat explosion

BALTIMORE -- State officials are asking for witnesses after a person died in a boat explosion over the weekend on the Bohemia River in Cecil County.

The Charlestown Fire Company said units responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Veasey Cove for the fiery explosion. There, an unidentified person was declared dead on the scene.

A second person on the scene was rescued by another boater, officials said.

Smoke could be seen from as far as the North East River, according to the fire company. The cause of the explosion is unclear.

Maryland Natural Resources Police are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information or photos is asked to email Natural Resources police by emailing NRP.Tips@maryland.gov or calling 410-260-8888.

Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co.