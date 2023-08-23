Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner greets city residents for second in-person engagement meeting

BALTIMORE - Community members from across Baltimore gathered for the second in-person engagement meeting with Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Mayor Brandon Scott.

A total of seven town-hall style meetings are scheduled throughout August, five of which are in-person, to coincide with the city council confirmation process.

Worley has served as interim commissioner since June 8 after Michael Harrison resigned from Baltimore Police Department.

Mayor Scott nominated Worley on July 17 to serve in the leadership role permanently.

"BPD isn't the end all, be all anymore when it comes to public safety and be a part of a group of agencies and a group of people to build public safety, and that's how I came to the conclusion [to nominate Worley]," said Mayor Scott.

At one point, there was standing room only during the meeting Tuesday evening at the Shake & Bake Family Fun Center in West Baltimore.

Dozens of residents asked questions and voiced concerns about public safety over nearly two hours.

The platform also allowed Worley to explain his vision for the future of the department.

City Council will vote on whether to confirm Worley after all of the engagement meetings have concluded, according to Mayor Scott.

Schedule of future meetings:

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm

National Federation of the Blind

200 E. Wells Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday Aug. 28, 2023, 6 pm - 7:30 pm

Telephone Town Hall

Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.

To RSVP, please visit: bit.ly/baltcitymeet0823 or call 311.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Greater Paradise Christian Center

2900 E. Oliver Street

Baltimore, MD 21213