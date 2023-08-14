Acting Baltimore police commissioner to start community meeting series Monday

BALTIMORE -- A chance is coming for Baltimore residents to meet face-to-face with the city's acting police commissioner, Richard Worley, and express their thoughts about public safety.

Mayor Brandon Scott and Worley will be in Park Heights Monday night for the first of several in-person community engagement meetings.

A major aim of the meetings is to build trust between the police department and community members, that's why the conversation will be held at The Lord's Church on Park Heights Avenue.

Community members from across Baltimore will have a chance to hear Worley's vision for the future of the BPD and voice their concerns about public safety issues.

This comes more than after the mass shooting in Brooklyn that killed two people and injured 28 others.

The city is still reeling from the tragedy and trying to figure out what went wrong, and how to make sure this doesn't happen again.

City agencies have faced scrutiny for not being present at the annual Brooklyn Day block party. Both the housing authority and police stated they were unaware the massive party was taking place that evening until it was too late.

One teenager has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting and is expected to go on trial this fall. The 17-year-old is facing gun and riot charges which are not connected to the murders or attempted murders.

At the time, these community engagement meetings were coinciding with the city council's confirmation process of Worley, but last week, Tuesday's confirmation hearing was postponed.

The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear. As of Monday morning, no rescheduled date has been set.

Worley, a Baltimore native, has been serving as interim commissioner since Michael Harrison resigned from the department.

Harrison announced his resignation in June after he said he made the mayor aware of his decision.

In an exclusive interview with WJZ, Harrison said he wasn't forced out and the timing was right to "pass the torch" to Worley.

There will be a series of seven community meetings with Scott and Worley across the city this month, including one virtual meeting, and two Telephone Town Halls, with one specifically catered to older adults.

The schedule includes:

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, 10 am

Telephone Town Hall for Older Adults

Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.

Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023, 7 pm - 8:30 pm

Virtual Community Meeting

To be streamed on: Facebook.com/MayorBMScott

Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm

The Lord's Church

5010 Park Heights Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21215

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm

Shake & Bake Family Fun Center

1601 Pennsylvania Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21217

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm

National Federation of the Blind

200 E. Wells Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday Aug. 28, 2023, 6 pm - 7:30 pm

Telephone Town Hall

Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Greater Paradise Christian Center

2900 E. Oliver Street

Baltimore, MD 21213

To RSVP, please visit: bit.ly/baltcitymeet0823 or call 311.

A telephone Town Hall will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8 and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

A virtual event will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.