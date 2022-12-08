Inmate dies at Towson detention center, Baltimore County Police say

BALTIMORE -- An inmate has died at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections, according to a Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson.

Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 700 block of Bosley Avenue to investigate the report of a person in cardiac arrest, according to authorities.

The officers met with medics at the location, police said.

At the time, those medics were attempting to administer life-saving measures to "an unconscious patient," according to authorities.

That person was later pronounced dead at the detention center, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Department has not made public the gender of the deceased person.

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating the death, according to authorities.