Increased commercial vehicle parking fines in effect in Howard County

Newly approved fines for commercial vehicles caught parked for extended periods in certain areas are now in play, but police say there's also a grace period for these drivers.

Last month, the Howard County Council approved increasing the fines for commercial vehicles parked in residential areas and along highways for more than six hours.

Howard County Council vice chair, Opel Jones, initially proposed the bills increasing the fines.

Increased fines

The penalty increased from $33 to $250 on the first offense, $500 on the second offense, and $750 on the third and any other subsequent offense.

To give commercial drivers a chance to adjust, Howard County Police posted on social media that these drivers will only get a warning on the first offense until Sept. 7.

During a public hearing for Jones's bills in June, Howard County Police testified that many commercial motor vehicle drivers were willing to pay the old fine rather than pay for somewhere to park.

Several business owners testified in support of the bill during that hearing as well, saying these drivers are blocking parking and, in some cases, leaving trash and other things behind.