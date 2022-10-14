'I'm going to start': Ravens' Lamar Jackson explains why he doesn't beg for roughing penalties

BALTIMORE - There have been questions about NFL officials coddling quarterbacks.

The signal-callers, the headliners on offense are getting beneficial calls when it comes to roughing the passer penalties.

The star quarterbacks in the NFL are getting special treatment on some questionable personal fouls, especially when they throw their hands up in the air.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked recently about why he rarely pleads for those penalty calls.

"Hopefully they make the call," Jackson said. "I'm just going to play football."

However, if begging for penalties is going to benefit the Ravens, Jackson said he may start.

"I'm going to start throwing my hands up, no hard feelings to the refs out there but we need some calls," Jackson said.

Jackson leads all NFL quarterbacks with 374 rushing yards.. He also has 1,067 passing yards with 12 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Roughing the passer penalties have come into question recently after controversial penalties on Falcons' Grady Jarrett, who was called after hitting Tom Brady, and Chiefs' Chris Jones who was penalized for his hit on Derek Carr.

"We've been needing some penalties too, now," Jackson said.