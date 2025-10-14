Methamphetamine intoxication caused death of Idaho CEO found in Baltimore hotel, medical examiner says

Nicholas Manning, an Idaho CEO found dead in a Baltimore hotel in June, died due to methamphetamine intoxication, according to the Maryland Chief Medical Examiner.

The manner of the death is undetermined, the medical examiner said.

Around 2:04 p.m. on July 9, Baltimore Police responded to the 700 block of Aliceanna Street for a reported overdose.

When police arrived, they found 46-year-old Nicholas Manning dead.

Manning was the CEO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell Idaho, the company confirmed.

A company spokesperson said Manning "was a dedicated and mission-driven leader who loved connecting people to our shared purpose."

He was in healthcare leadership for 17 years, including 14 years with HCA Healthcare, according to the statement.

Manning's family alleged that they had evidence that he was the victim of a fraud and a homicide, however police have not substantiated the family's claim.