CEO of Idaho medical center found dead in Baltimore hotel

The CEO of an Idaho medical center was found dead in a Baltimore hotel on June 9, according to police.

Baltimore police responded to the 700 block of Aliceanna Street around 2:04 p.m. for a reported overdose.

Once on the scene, officers found 46-year-old Nicholas Manning dead. His body was taken to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

Idaho CEO found dead in Baltimore

Manning was the CEO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho, the company confirmed.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said Manning "was a dedicated and mission-driven leader who loved connecting people to our shared purpose."

He served as a healthcare leader for 17 years, including 14 years with HCA Healthcare, according to the statement.

"Throughout his entire career journey, Nick was a thoughtful and inspirational leader, and he will be deeply missed by all whose lives and careers he touched," said Evan Ray, President, HCA Healthcare's Mountain Division.

Family reacts to death of Idaho CEO

Manning's family claims to have evidence that he was the victim of fraud and a homicide. However, Baltimore Police have not shared any information to substantiate the family's claim, saying the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, the family said they "strongly object to the statement issued by the Baltimore Police Department."

"Our family is committed to pursuing every available legal and investigative avenue to ensure the truth is uncovered and justice is served," the Manning family said in a statement.

Homicide cases down in Baltimore

Manning's death comes as Baltimore sees a dramatic decrease in homicide cases and other violent crimes.

In the past year, the city has recorded a 36% drop in homicide cases, with 50 reported so far this year, compared to 79 cases reported at this time in 2024, according to data from Baltimore Police.

The city reported a historic drop in homicide cases in April, with only five reported, compared to 13 cases reported in April 2024.