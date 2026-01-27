ICE blames weather after viral video allegedly shows dozens packed inside Baltimore holding rooms

A widely spread video purportedly shows what it's like inside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Baltimore.

The video, which WJZ hasn't been able to authenticate yet, shows dozens of people packed into what's said to be one of ICE's holding rooms.

Over email, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson didn't answer whether or not the video is authentic, but said the winter storm has impacted ICE's ability to transfer detainees safely out of Baltimore's holding rooms.

Meanwhile, one of the lawyers part of the class action lawsuit against ICE's operations in Baltimore isn't buying ICE's reasoning.

Reactions to the video

For nearly a year, advocates have heard what's been described as "inhumane" conditions inside of ICE's holding rooms in Baltimore.

The rooms are inside the George H. Fallon Federal Building, which holds the agency's field office.

Some of the accounts include detainees having little to no contact with loved ones or their lawyers, little access to food and water, even denied access to medication.

But a video that's been shared online may show a rare glimpse inside. The video shows many people crowding one room, many of whom are on the floor.

"Seeing it for myself was shocking and deeply saddening," said Amelia Dagen, a senior attorney with The Amica Center for Immigrant Rights. "We have not been given access to the facility thus far during the course of litigation, and so there really hasn't been footage of what it actually looks like when there is this level of crowding."

Dagen is one of the litigators in the class action lawsuit looking to halt or at least better conditions inside the holding rooms, which was filed early May 2025.

The government is expected to respond Friday to two motions her team filed in December, one of which would push the court to ensure standards are better in the holding rooms.

Both of Maryland's U.S. senators have also seen the video, with both saying on social media they've reached out to ICE about it.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen posted on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday saying he wanted to visit, but was told he would be denied entry.

"It's clear Trump's ICE would rather engage in a cover up," Van Hollen said. "I will not stop pressing until we get answers. We need transparency and accountability."

Winter weather impacts

While not addressing whether or not the video is authentic, a DHS spokesperson told WJZ weather has held up the transfer of some detainees.

"Widespread flight cancellations and severe weather conditions have significantly disrupted transportation, making it nearly impossible for ICE to safely transfer detainees from processing facilities like this one in Baltimore, to long-term detention facilities as scheduled," a DHS spokesperson stated.

The statement went on to stress once conditions are better, the transfers will continue as holding rooms are temporary.

ICE has long refuted claims of "inhumane" conditions, reiterating Tuesday, "The illegal aliens in our custody are provided with appropriate care including fod, blankets, water, and medical services."

However, given the accounts she's heard, Dagen describes ICE's reasoning as disingenuous.

"It is our understanding based on the declarations that we've submitted, the people we've talked to, the interviews we've done, and the data we've analyzed regarding all the detentions at the Baltimore hold rooms from the last year: [overcrowding] is not uncommon," Dagen said. "This is not solely the result of the snow."