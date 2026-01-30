Howard County moves to ban privately-owned ICE detention centers

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced plans submit an emergency legislation aimed at stopping the permitting of privately-owned buildings operating as ICE detention centers.

The announcement comes after concerns were raised about the conditions of a Baltimore-based ICE detainee facility.

Ball brought attention to possible oversight when private entities own the holding center for immigrants waiting for processing or deportation in Howard County.

"The creation of privately-owned detention facilities anywhere in our county and state raises serious concerns about health, welfare, and oversight that must be addressed," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. "As we continue to see the devastating consequences of federal enforcement actions that have led to loss of life and unrest, we must stand united against any actions that cause more harm, fear, and division within our community.

According to Howard County's Executive's Office, Ball's proposed legislation will be available for viewing on Monday via the County Council website.

Ongoing inspection

The county is currently inspecting a privately-owned office building in Elkridge, undergoing renovation for use as a detention facility.

The office is located at the 6522 block of Meadowridge Road in Elkridge and owned by Genesis GSA Strategic One, LLC.

McKeever Services, a Fairfax, VA-based construction and engineering company, was permitted to renovate 28,614 square feet of the office on August 5, 2025.

According to the release, the permit was granted with the scope of work detailed as "improvement of tenant spaces, support areas, detention facility, detainee processing, and secured waiting area."

Though certain areas of the building must be reinspected and approved for a Use and Occupancy certificate, the project is almost complete, with the most recent inspection passing on December 29, 2025.

The County Council will discuss this emergency law during a legislative session on Monday, February 2nd, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.