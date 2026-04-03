ICE agent allegedly rams immigrant's vehicle in Maryland, leaving him injured

A 32-year-old man residing in Maryland is recovering in the hospital following an incident in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were accused of driving into his vehicle on Thursday.

His lawyers identified him as Ever Alvarenga Rios, and said he had been seeking citizenship for the past eight years after immigrating from Honduras.

One of his attorneys said he's expected to be released from the hospital Sunday morning.

The Baltimore Banner, quoted an attorney who alleged ICE agents had intentionally rammed into Alvarenga Rios' van.

"I'm not aware of any law enforcement protocol in any scenario or setting across the country" that allows for federal agents to use their vehicle in that way to enforce immigration laws," immigration attorney Adam Crandell told the Banner.

WJZ has reached out to ICE for comment.

Details of the incident

According to Baltimore Police, the incident took place at 7:36 a.m. Police said patrol officers responded to the 200 block of South Haven Street to investigate a car crash involving two vehicles.

Police confirmed that one of the vehicles was driven by a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official and that the crash left both drivers with minor injuries.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital for evaluation, where the man remained on Friday with "significant injuries to his head, chest, back, and hands," according to a statement from his lawyers.

Attorneys for Alvarenga Rios said they were denied visiting their client multiple times at the hospital.

"We are deeply disturbed by the conduct of the ICE agents involved – not only for their actions that caused our client's injuries and endangered the general public safety – but for the continued denial of his access to counsel and due process under the law. This incident underscores growing concerns nationwide about how immigration enforcement actions are being executed in our country," said Eldridge Crandell, LLC.

Alvarenga Rios' wife speaks out

On Thursday morning, Lurbin Vasquez said her husband's employee called her saying ICE arrested Alvarenga Rios.

"In that moment, I started crying," Vasquez said. "I got nervous without knowing what to do."

Vasquez said she and her husband love the Lord, and he walks a fine line and obeys all laws.

"My husband doesn't have a criminal record, not even in our origin country that's Honduras," she said.

Family and friends like Eyni Mancia saw him at the hospital and took pictures and videos of his injuries.

"I was able to see him for five minutes," Mancia said.

Mancia said not long after the short visit, they were asked to leave the hospital. Meanwhile, Alvarenga Rios' lawyers are still fighting to talk with their client.

"I'm just waiting for the moment for him to walk through the door. There's family waiting for him to come back home," Vasquez said.

Attorneys denied access

Clarissa Lindsey, Alvarenga Rios' attorney, said she had a brief conversation with Alvarenga Rios while third-party ICE agents were in the room.

"ICE has informed PPS, which is that third-party contractor, that the client is not able to have access to any legal counsel while he is in the hospital," Lindsey said.

"At this point, because I haven't had the opportunity to speak with him, I am unclear as to which injuries are a result of the rear-ending and the accident itself or are a result of the actual physical interaction with ICE agents," she said.

Lindsey said Alvarenga Rios operates his own flooring business. She said he has no prior convictions or charges.

Senator Chris Van Hollen wrote on X, "Ever Alvarenga, an asylum seeker, was driving to work Thursday morning when he was rear-ended by an ICE vehicle. He is still in the hospital after suffering significant injuries to his head, chest, back, & hands. After the accident, he was detained & ICE now refuses to allow his attorneys to meet with him privately, a clear denial of the due process rights afforded to all under our Constitution. ICE tactics are endangering our communities & violating the Constitution."

Lindsey confirmed with WJZ that Alvarenga Rios is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday.