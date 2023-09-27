Watch CBS News
I am MENtality transforms the lives of Baltimore's youth with free boxing classes

BALTIMORE -- I am MENtality is a Baltimore-based non-profit organization built on teaching young men community leadership and personal skills to help them maneuver through life successfully. 

In this segment, I am MENtality teamed up with the program "Core" to teach young men not only the basics of boxing but the importance of meditation. 

For more information go to www.iamMENtality.com

