I am MENtality transforms the lives of Baltimore's youth with free boxing classes

I am MENtality teaches the basics of boxing

BALTIMORE -- I am MENtality is a Baltimore-based non-profit organization built on teaching young men community leadership and personal skills to help them maneuver through life successfully.

In this segment, I am MENtality teamed up with the program "Core" to teach young men not only the basics of boxing but the importance of meditation.

For more information go to www.iamMENtality.com