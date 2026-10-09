Man convicted in deadly shooting on I-70 after argument at Frederick Fairgrounds

A Howard County man has been convicted in a deadly shooting that happened on I-70 after an argument at the Frederick Fairgrounds last summer.

Jeffrey Josue Diaz, 26, was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder, along with five counts of attempted second-degree murder, six counts of use of firearm in the commission of a violent crime and other charges.

Diaz was charged in the June 14, 2025 shooting that happened around 11:40 p.m. on eastbound I-70 approaching the Mount Airy exit in Frederick County.

Based on witness interviews and surveillance videos, investigators said Diaz got into a physical altercation with another man at the Frederick Fairgrounds earlier in the evening. A security guard said he saw Diaz leave with a bleeding cut on his forehead.

Later that night, Diaz opened fire on a GMC Sierra that had the other man and five others inside.

"Diaz was seated in the rear driver's side seat of the Dodge Ram traveling on Interstate 70 eastbound when he observed the GMC Sierra, lowered his window, and fired multiple rounds into the GMC Sierra as they drove past it," the news release announcing his conviction said.

The victims pulled over at a nearby gas station and called 911. They said at least 10 rounds were fired in the shooting.

A passenger in the middle front seat, 20-year-old Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea, was shot in his chest and upper back. He was pronounced dead at the gas station.

The driver was also shot in his upper shoulder and taken to the hospital for treatment. A second passenger was cut on his face with broken glass.

Diaz was arrested two weeks later, along with a second Howard County man, Javier Sanchez-Juarez.