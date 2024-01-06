Hupstead rallies Maryland-Eastern Shore to 75-74 victory over Morgan State
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Troy Hupstead had 14 points and made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to rally Maryland-Eastern Shore to 75-74 victory over Morgan State on Saturday night.
Hupstead had 13 rebounds for the Hawks (4-9, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Toby Nnadozie was 3 of 3 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to add 11 points. Chace Davis was 4 of 13 shooting (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.
The Bears (4-13, 0-1) were led by Wynston Tabbs, who posted 20 points. Kameron Hobbs added 16 points for Morgan State. In addition, Will Thomas had 10 points and two steals.
