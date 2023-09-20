Howard County schools start new staggered start, dismissal schedule due to bus issues

BALTIMORE - Howard County families are adjusting to new school start times which started on Wednesday morning.

The superintendent shifted the times in hopes of solving major bus service issues the district has been dealing with since the first day of school.

According to the district, some of the problems started after they switched over to a new bus contractor.

Some of the Howard County schools are starting 10 minutes earlier, while others are starting five to 10 minutes later.

"Now, we're back to day one of, is there going to be a school bus, is it going to come on time?" parent Meredith Kulikowski said.

Kulikowski's son's bus to Patuxent Valley Middle School was on time, but she said the new start times are taking a toll.

"Now my son wakes up before I do," Kulikowski said. "The superintendent was very clear how it was going to be a 10-minute impact but now my son's bus is coming 20 minutes early."

Kulikowski is one of many parents feeling uneasy about the bus service delays and mix-ups that have plagued the start of the school year in Howard County.

A group of parents met Tuesday night to voice their concerns over the issues they've been experiencing since the district switched to a new bus contractor called Zum.

"A month into the school year you would hope to see routines in place and things rocking and rolling," Kulikowski said.

However, other parents told WJZ they can finally rely on their child's bus.

"They seem to have gotten it corrected, so from that perspective, we're happy about it," Robert Vincent said.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano notified parents of the change in start times last week, hoping it would solve some of the issues.

According to a district spokesperson, the district is currently evaluating how the new start times impact the buses, but early assessments show improvement.

Kulikowski is one of the parents who remain skeptical.

"I almost feel like they have to go back to the drawing board," Kulikowski said. "They had all summer to figure this out and here we are a month into school and everyone is still doubting how good this plan is."

The superintendent says there is still more work that needs to be done which includes making adjustments to individual routes that continue to experience issues.

You can view the superintendent's presentation online, which includes a section for frequently asked questions.

Adjustments to school start times:

Tier one - 7:50 a.m., which is 10 minutes earlier

Tier two middle schools - 8:30 a.m., which is 10 minutes earlier

Tier two elementary schools - 8:45 a.m., which is 5 minutes later

Tier three schools - 9:25 a.m., which is 10 minutes later

Adjustments to school dismissal times:

Tier one - 2:35 p.m.

Tier two - 3:15 p.m.

Tier three - 3:55 p.m.