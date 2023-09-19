Howard Co. parents get chance to speak out as schools shift schedules because of bus issues

BALTIMORE - Howard County Public Schools are holding a Town Hall on Tuesday for families to discuss bussing issues after a chaotic start to the school year.

The Town Hall comes after a rough start to the school year with some 2,000 students students having to find their own transportation due to route mishaps and bus driver shortages.

Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano decided to adjust school start times, which takes effect Wednesday, to help deal with the bus issues.

"This has been very clearly stated by several contractors and bus drivers who drive for various services," Martirano said. "There simply isn't enough time, or slack, built into the routing."

This academic year, the district debuted a three-tier start time system to allow students more time to sleep. The new change does not adjust any times beyond 10 minutes, with the earliest school day beginning at 7:50 a.m. for those who fall under tier one.

Howard County's Board of Education is pushing back, saying the transportation issues would have been avoidable if there had been a better pressure test before classes started.

"I've heard my colleagues say today that they're disappointed. I think that's the understatement of the century. I'm mad, I'm agitated, I'm frustrated, I'm disappointed. This is, in many ways to all of us, unfathomable what our families are having to do," said Howard County Public School System Board Member Jennifer Mallo.

The public Town Hall will be at the central branch of the Howard County library.

You must register in advance to attend.

You can view the superintendent's presentation online, which includes a section for frequently asked questions.

Adjustments to school start times:

Tier one - 7:50 a.m., which is 10 minutes earlier

Tier two middle schools - 8:30 a.m., which is 10 minutes earlier

Tier two elementary schools - 8:45 a.m., which is 5 minutes later

Tier three schools - 9:25 a.m., which is 10 minutes later

Adjustments to school dismissal times:

Tier one - 2:35 p.m.

Tier two - 3:15 p.m.

Tier three - 3:55 p.m.