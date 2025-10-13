Howard County schools denounce bus drivers giving flyers to students during negotiations

Howard County school leaders are denouncing bus drivers for allegedly handing flyers to students during contract negotiations.

According to a joint statement from Superintendent Bill Barnes and Board of Education Chair Jolene Mosley, the students were told to call the school district's transportation office and advocate on their behalf.

The school system echoes that they support the drivers' right to negotiate with their employer, but they do not want students to be used as a campaign tool.

"Students are not an appropriate means for disseminating this information, and no other entity would be permitted to conduct such a campaign, as it is in violation of HCPSS policy," the statement reads.

School district leaders say the pressure being redirected to HCPSS is "unproductive and a distraction."

"We apologize to the students and families who were used as messengers for influence in a process between Zum Services and Teamsters Local Union #570," district leaders said. "It is our hope that their efforts moving forward will refrain from involving children and that there can be a swift resolution between Zum Services and their employees."

Bus drivers seek pay increase

Earlier this month, the union that represents Zum bus drivers, trainers, and attendants in Howard County voted to authorize a strike after weeks of negotiations over wages.

The union stressed it's not budging on getting higher pay in its next contract.

Teamsters Local 570 said the strike authorization was a rejection of "the company's unacceptable last, best, final contract offer."

A Zum spokesperson said contract negotiations are ongoing.

"We will continue to do our best to reach a contract and avoid a strike in the future," the company said.

Zum operates nearly 200 school buses and vans in the Howard County public school system.

"We encourage students, staff, and parents to continue expressing support for all our drivers," Howard County school leaders said. "They are wonderful people who do exceptional work. They are often the first person to greet students in the morning and the last to say goodbye in the afternoon, and their efforts are essential to the entire student experience. We value all our drivers and the contractors who employ them."