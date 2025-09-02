Threat of strike looms as Howard County bus drivers' negotiations with Zum stall

The union representing Zum bus drivers, trainers, and attendants in Howard County rallied Tuesday, calling for higher wages.

Teamsters Local 570 is currently negotiating a contract with the company, which would be a first for the more than 300 members.

These workers voted to join this union earlier this year.

While the word strike wasn't ever mentioned, the union stressed it's not budging on getting higher pay in its next contract.

The situation has made the school district and parents worried.

"Part-time pay for full-time hours"

Teamsters Local 570 member Tanyia Watts described the struggles some of her fellow members go through at Tuesday's rally -- saying it's because of Zum's current rate of pay.

"We get part-time pay for full-time hours, and I don't think that's right," Watts said. "A lot of us have to do side jobs to just be able to get by. A lot of us are homeless, a lot of us can't even feed our own families."

Watts is one of four on the union's negotiations committee. In the latest round of talks with Zum, the union said the company has agreed to everything but pay.

However, for George Canida, another member of the negotiations committee, there are other issues beyond pay.

"Zum [made promises to] employees and promised Howard County, those promises have not been met," Canida said. "They promised us a multi-million dollar facility here, the restrooms are terrible, and we meet in a tent [that's] cold in the winter, hot in the summer."

In a statement, Zum said it's "hopeful that all parties will be able to reach a practical and amicable outcome."

The union said it's working to schedule meetings to get back to the negotiating table.

Impact on students and their families

Zum operates nearly 200 school buses and vans in the Howard County Public School System, according to a school district spokesman.

The school district didn't say whether there is a contingency plan in place or in development if the union were to strike, but said in a statement that any disruption would be "devastating and disappointing" for students.

Darla Slade's family relies on school buses to get her kids to and from school. They know the challenges of having to do it themselves.

"Both my kids actually were affected by the bus cuts that happened, so my daughter just got her bus back after not having it for two years," Slade said.

While sympathetic to the union's reasons, Slade is worried that if a strike happens, her kids -- and many others -- will be hurt the most in this.

"They're still trying to get into the routine for things," Slade said. "For middle and high schoolers, for them to miss even one class, they just miss so much instruction."